Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

America isn’t the ‘hottest country’ even by one of Trump’s favorite metrics

The president's stock market hyperbole hides the truth about his first year back in office.

Trump blames Democrats for economic woes in North Carolina speech   December 19, 2025 / 07:33
By  Philip Bump

Philip Bump

Philip Bump is a data journalist and MS NOW contributor.