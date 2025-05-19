Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

White House publishes few transcripts of Trump’s public remarks May 16, 2025 / 05:33

Trump wants investigations into Springsteen, Beyoncé, Oprah and Bono

The president’s ire toward celebrity critics might seem trivial, but his willingness to use the power of the state to attack his critics matters.

May. 19, 2025, 12:40 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post