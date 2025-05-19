Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump to end protected status for 600,000 Venezuelans January 30, 2025 / 04:25

Supreme Court sides with Trump for now on temporary protected status for Venezuelans

The Trump administration sought to end Biden-era protections. Plaintiffs alleged racial animus was behind the decision.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
May. 19, 2025, 12:42 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post