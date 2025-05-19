Supreme Court sides with Trump for now on temporary protected status for Venezuelans

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Trump administration’s emergency request to end deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants. The administration had asked the justices to lift a federal judge’s order that blocked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem from terminating Biden-era protections.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted her dissent from the order that blocks the lower court judge’s ruling pending further litigation.

“The Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program implicates particularly discretionary, sensitive, and foreign-policy-laden judgments of the Executive Branch regarding immigration policy,” U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer wrote in a May 1 application. He said the district judge “wrested control of the nation’s immigration policy away from the Executive Branch” and imposed the judge’s own foreign policy views.

When he ruled against the administration, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen called Noem’s move “unprecedented” and said it was apparently “predicated on negative stereotypes.” The Obama-appointed judge said Noem’s actions threatened to “inflict irreparable harm on hundreds of thousands of persons whose lives, families, and livelihoods will be severely disrupted, cost the United States billions in economic activity, and injure public health and safety in communities throughout the United States.”

Chen said the plaintiffs showed they’d likely succeed in demonstrating that Noem’s actions are illegal and “motivated by unconstitutional animus.”

On the flipside, the San Francisco-based judge said the government failed to show “any real countervailing harm in continuing TPS for Venezuelan beneficiaries.”

In his high court application, Sauer said Chen relied on “a pastiche of out-of-context ‘evidence’ that raises no plausible inference of racial animus.” He said Chen’s “spurious theory” could apply to “virtually any immigration-related initiative of the Trump administration, and it ignores the Secretary’s reasoned policy determination justifying the decisions at issue here.”