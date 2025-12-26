Zelenskyy to meet with Trump on Sunday to discuss peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss a draft peace agreement ending the war with Russia, a Ukrainian official confirmed to MS NOW.
The meeting comes as negotiators appear to be making headway after nearly four years of brutal conflict. Zelenskyy said this week that a 20-point framework discussed between Ukrainian and American officials was “90% ready,” and wrote on social media on Friday that the two sides had made “significant progress” on drafting security guarantees and an economic recovery plan.
The framework is a truncated version of an original 28-point proposal that American officials discussed with Russia, which critics said hewed too closely to many of Moscow’s demands. The current agreement focuses on what Ukrainian officials view as essential security assurances and economic commitments from Western allies.
The U.S.-led diplomatic push to find a resolution to end this longstanding fight has run into sharply conflicting demands by Moscow and Kyiv. Zelenskyy has standed firm that any deal with the Russian president must ensure “Ukraine’s sovereignty and national interests.”