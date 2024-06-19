Trump wants business leaders who fail to support him to be fired

Donald Trump apparently expected to make a good impression last week when he attended the Business Roundtable’s quarterly meeting and met with a room full of prominent American CEOs. By most accounts, however, the gathering was a bit of a disaster: CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin reported that many of the attendees said that the former president was “remarkably meandering” and “could not keep a straight thought.”

One CEO who attended the closed-door event concluded, “Trump doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

This has put the presumptive Republican nominee on the defensive. In fact, in recent days, he’s published multiple items to his social media platform, insisting that the Business Roundtable was actually a great success — despite the fact that some of the CEOs were, as Trump put it, “Biden sympathizers.”

It was against this backdrop that the GOP candidate made a new declaration yesterday. NBC News reported:

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that business executives and shareholder representatives should “be 100% behind” him or face termination.

That might sound like an exaggeration. It’s not. The presumptive Republican nominee literally wrote, “Business Executives and Shareholder Representatives should be 100% behind Donald Trump! Anybody that’s not should be FIRED for incompetence!”