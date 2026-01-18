Trump calls for end of Iranian regime

President Donald Trump has called for an end to the regime in Iran, further fueling speculation about possible U.S. intervention.
“It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” Trump said.
It wasn’t clear what Trump — who has alternately threatened military action and backed off, while calling for protesters to overthrow the regime — meant by his latest remarks.
Trump made the comments in an interview with POLITICO published Saturday after he was read a series of tweets about him from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s account blaming Trump for the unrest.
Trump went on to call Khamenei responsible for “the complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before” and said he “should focus on running his country properly, like I do with the United States, and not killing people by the thousands in order to keep control.”
Added Trump: “Leadership is about respect, not fear and death.”