Republicans hatch new legislative scheme to save Trump from state criminal prosecutions June 7, 2024 / 07:29

House Republicans eye new plan to keep Steve Bannon out of prison

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is backing a plan intended to keep right-wing operative/podcaster Steve Bannon out of prison. It almost certainly won't work.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

