The United States has seized an oil tanker that it had been pursuing for weeks across the Atlantic, the U.S. military said Wednesday, alleging that the vessel was in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. European Command said the ship was seized in a joint operation by the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security “pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court.”

“The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT — anywhere in the world,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a post on X.