Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Get out of here with that.’: Trump risks battleground backlash with more thoughtless remarks October 11, 2024 / 04:43

Trump trashes Detroit, while delivering a speech in Detroit

“Our whole country will end up being like Detroit" if Kamala Harris is elected, Donald Trump said, perhaps unaware that he was in Detroit at the time.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post