After debate debacle, Kari Lake’s campaign limps to the finish line

When all is said and done, Kari Lake just might surpass Blake Masters and Martha McSally as having run the worst campaign in Arizona political history.

The earlier campaigns were certainly cursed by their candidates’ abject weirdness, off-putting demeanors and revulsion from fellow Republicans. But when it comes to electoral mishaps, Lake takes the cake.

Wednesday’s Senate debate in Phoenix was an opportunity to turn things around a bit. Sure, recent polling data has been quite unkind to her. Sure, many local Republicans have defected to back Rep. Ruben Gallego, her Democratic opponent. Sure, powerful GOP fundraising groups seem to have abandoned her campaign in crunch time, in favor of other races. Sure, she has suffered public embarrassment at the hands of Donald Trump’s own campaign.

But the debate gave Lake a chance to tee off on Gallego — a chance to slime and slander him in person, just as she has been doing online and in interviews for the past year.

And she whiffed.

Among the most memorable moments from the debate was when Lake, while defending the Republican Party’s assault on reproductive choice, repeatedly referred to IVF, or in vitro fertilization, as “UVF.”