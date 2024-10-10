Opinion

Trump’s bromance with Putin grows more dangerous by the day

Reporting from Bob Woodward's new book paints a disturbing picture of the former president's relationship with the Russian strongman.

New Woodward book says Trump secretly sent Covid tests to Putin during 2020 shortage October 8, 2024 / 05:33
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael Cohen is an MSNBC columnist. He is also the publisher of the newsletter Truth and Consequences and hosts the weekly podcast That ‘70s Movie Podcast.