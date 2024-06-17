Dems seize on reports of Trump slamming Milwaukee as ‘horrible’

When Donald Trump spoke to congressional Republicans last week, there were no cameras to capture his remarks, but quite a few GOP lawmakers were willing to talk about what they heard — and they apparently heard quite a bit. NBC News highlighted one of the former president’s more notable comments.

Trump also took a shot at Milwaukee, the host city of the Republican National Convention, where Trump will formally accept the GOP presidential nomination. It’s planned for July 15 through 18, though Trump may not attend in person. He called Milwaukee “horrible” and said it was overrun by crime, a source said, adding that no one in the room disagreed with him.

In the hours and days that followed, the explanation for the former president’s rhetoric evolved in some unexpected ways.

One House Republican insisted that the reports were mistaken, and Trump didn’t criticize Wisconsin’s largest city. Another House Republican said, on the record, that Trump did take aim at Milwaukee, but the former president was talking about election conspiracy theories. A third House Republican claimed Trump’s criticisms of Milwaukee were related to crime rates in the city.

A spokesperson for the presumptive GOP nominee argued via social media that when Trump slammed Milwaukee, he was referring to crime and “voter fraud.” Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida echoed this line on “Meet the Press.” (For the record, the city’s murder rate has plummeted of late, and there’s still no evidence of systemic fraud in Milwaukee elections.)

When the story gained traction, the former president, at least initially, made little effort to hide the fact that he did criticize the city, though he claimed to have been misconstrued. “It was very clear what I meant,” Trump told Fox News. “I said, we’re very concerned with crime. I love Milwaukee, I have great friends in Milwaukee, but it’s, as you know, the crime numbers are terrible.”