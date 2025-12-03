Opinion

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2, 2025.
Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the White House on Dec. 2, 2025.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Trump slams affordability concerns as a ‘con job,’ as he refuses to listen or learn

“The word ‘affordability’ is a con job by the Democrats,” the president declared at his Cabinet meeting, reality be damned.

Dec. 3, 2025, 8:52 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

