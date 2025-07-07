As Trump says he ‘hates’ Democrats, he’s echoing authoritarians (again)

In the early hours of the Fourth of July, Donald Trump took a moment to celebrate the vote tallies on the Republican Party’s domestic policy megabill. “WOW! 218-2,” the president wrote online at 1:31 a.m. local time. “Has a number like that ever happened before???”

It was an odd message. For one thing, plenty of major bills have passed in the House with unanimous partisan support, so it wasn’t as if Thursday’s vote was somehow unprecedented. For another, the GOP’s reconciliation package didn’t pass 218-2; it passed 218-214.

Or put another way, by Trump’s estimation, the Democratic minority in the chamber, in a rather literal sense, didn’t count.

Hours earlier, the Republican spoke at a rally in Iowa, where he shared some related thoughts about his political opposition. NBC News reported:

Every Democrat in Congress voted against the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill,’ many fiercely criticizing the expected cuts it would bring to Medicaid. ‘They wouldn’t vote only because they hate Trump, but I hate them, too, you know?’ Trump said. ‘I really do. I hate them. I cannot stand them, because I really believe they hate our country.’

He didn’t appear to be kidding.

Trump on Democrats: "They hate Trump. But I hate them too. I really do. I hate them." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-04T00:35:09.410Z

To be sure, the rhetoric probably didn’t surprise many. After all, during his 2024 candidacy, Trump described Americans he disagreed with as “evil,” and condemned Democrats — not just in Congress, but Democratic voters in general — as “the enemy within.”

But that doesn’t mean his latest rhetorical escalation is unimportant.