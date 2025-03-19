Opinion

Snyder: Trump deference to Musk, Putin over U.S. public opinion is ‘unsustainable’ March 19, 2025 / 06:48

As GOP lawmakers face angry voters, Trump doubles down on another unpopular policy

The American people are against Putin. The American president is very much for him. That should be unsustainable in a democracy.

By  Rachel Maddow  and  Allison Detzel

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow is host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Rachel Maddow Show” Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MS NOW. “The Rachel Maddow Show” features Maddow’s take on the biggest stories of the day, political and otherwise, including in-depth analysis and stories no other shows in cable news will cover.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

