Trump isn’t joking about wanting to annex Canada

Trump’s tariff war seems intended to weaken Canada to the point that he can take it over.

'Anger, frustration, fear, anxiousness': How Canadians are feeling amid trade war with U.S. March 9, 2025 / 06:38
By  Michael A. Cohen
Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael Cohen is an MSNBC columnist. He is also the publisher of the newsletter Truth and Consequences and hosts the weekly podcast That ‘70s Movie Podcast.