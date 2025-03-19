Opinion

Minnesota state senator arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor March 19, 2025 / 01:16

Republican behind ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ bill resigns after criminal charge

Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn was arrested on charges of trying to meet up with an officer who posed as a 17-year-old girl.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

