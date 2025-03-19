Republican behind ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ bill resigns after criminal charge

UPDATE (March 20, 2025, 12:46 p.m. ET): Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn resigned from his position on Thursday morning, just ahead of a Senate vote on his possible expulsion.

Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn, a Republican, was arrested this week on felony charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution, police said, after he allegedly tried to meet up with an officer who posed as a 17-year-old girl.

Eichorn, 40, of Grand Rapids, traveled to Bloomington for the meeting and was arrested without incident, according to police. “As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a news release.

Charges against Eichorn are pending with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, according to Bloomington police. Eichorn’s Senate office did not immediately respond to MSNBC’s request for comment on the pending charges against him.

A number of state lawmakers, including his fellow Republicans, are now calling on Eichorn to resign. “We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation,” Minnesota Senate Republicans said in a statement. “Justin has a difficult road ahead and he needs to focus on his family.”

Eichorn, whose Senate biography notes that he is married with four children, had made headlines Monday, just hours before his arrest, for a provocative bill he co-sponsored with three fellow Republican senators. The legislation would classify “Trump derangement syndrome” as a mental illness in the state statute, ostensibly meant as a dig at President Donald Trump’s critics.