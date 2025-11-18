Opinion

FAA reduces flight capacity by 6% today, expected to go up to 10% by Friday as shutdown continues November 11, 2025 / 06:38

Trump administration scraps Biden plan to compensate flyers for flight disruptions

When it comes to consumer benefits, the differences between the Biden and Trump administrations are stark.

Nov. 18, 2025, 11:26 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

