Trump administration scraps Biden plan to compensate flyers for flight disruptions

They weren’t the kind of policies that generated front-page headlines, but during Joe Biden’s presidency, the Democrat was practically obsessed with helping American consumers. From bank fees to medical debt, credit card fees to student loans, the Biden White House couldn’t magically undo post-pandemic inflation, but it did try to give regular people a break.

To that end, the Democratic administration also set out to help American passengers by barring airlines from imposing hidden fees and even took steps to force airlines to compensate flyers for flight disruptions.

“I really want this to be known as the period when we did the biggest expansion in passenger rights since deregulation, and I think we can hit that mark,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said last year.

So much for that idea. NBC News reported:

The Trump administration has officially withdrawn a proposal that would have compensated airline passengers for significant delays caused by issues within a carrier’s control. Though the move was announced in September, the Transportation Department formalized it in the Federal Register on Monday. It said it was withdrawing the Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking submitted under President Joe Biden in December.

The report added that under the Biden-era plan, passengers would have received reimbursements based on how long delays lasted, starting at $200 and reaching $775 for delays that lasted nine or more hours.

“The proposal, which was never enacted, would have aligned U.S. regulation more closely with airline rules in Europe,” NBC News added.

From a consumer perspective, the developments are discouraging, but they’re also part of a larger pattern.