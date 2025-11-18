Opinion

Cattle ranchers push back on Trump’s plan to increase beef imports from Argentina November 7, 2025 / 03:10

The administration is blaming immigrants with ‘sick cows’ for higher beef prices

Initially, Trump blamed meatpackers for higher costs. Now, his team is blaming immigrants — and cattle they’re allegedly bringing across the border.

Nov. 18, 2025, 9:51 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

