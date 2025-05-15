Opinion

Free plane highlights Trump’s brazen corruption and becomes a political liability for Republicans May 13, 2025 / 04:24

AG Pam Bondi faces an awkward question about her approval of the Qatari jet ‘gift’

When it comes to the attorney general and the luxury jet from Qatar, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin is asking all the right questions.

May. 15, 2025, 9:36 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

