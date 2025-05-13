Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer slam Trump’s plan to accept luxury jet from Qatar May 12, 2025 / 07:31

Even MAGA influencers are decrying Trump’s plan to take a $400 million jet from Qatar

Trump’s plan to accept a luxury jet as a gift from the Qatari royal family has led to broad criticism — including from the MAGA faithful.

May. 13, 2025, 11:39 AM EDT

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post