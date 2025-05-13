Even MAGA influencers are decrying Trump’s plan to take a $400 million jet from Qatar

President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a luxury jet from the Qatari royal family has led to an uproar among ethics experts, Democrats and even some Republicans. But some of the loudest criticism has come from his most fervent MAGA supporters.

On his podcast Monday, The Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro pointed to Qatar’s relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, saying that accepting a gift from the royal family is “not America First.”

If you want President Trump to succeed, this kind of skeezy stuff needs to stop. BEN SHAPIRO

“Is this good for President Trump, is it good for his agenda? Is it good for draining the swamp and getting things done? The answer is no, it isn’t,” Shapiro said. “It isn’t. If you want President Trump to succeed, this kind of skeezy stuff needs to stop.”

He added: “I think if we switched the names to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, we’d all be freaking out on the right.”

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer, who has had direct access to Trump, wrote a series of posts criticizing the gift.

“I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him,” she wrote on X on Sunday. “But, I have to call a spade a spade. We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits.”