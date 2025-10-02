Trump offers Qatar, which gave him a fancy plane, a NATO-like security guarantee

Qatar has apparently been on Donald Trump’s mind quite a bit lately. A couple of weeks ago, for example, the president told reports, “A lot of people don’t understand that about Qatar, but Qatar’s been a great ally,” adding that Qatar’s been “a very great ally.”

A day later, Trump complained again that “a lot of people don’t know” just how great an ally Qatar has been to the U.S. A week after that, Qatar got a presidential shout-out during his address to the United Nations. And then again during a White House press conference. And then again in the Republican’s remarks to U.S. generals and admirals.

In his first term, Trump slammed Qatar as a country that he said had been a “funder of terrorism at a very high level.” His perspective on the Middle Eastern country has apparently evolved quite a bit over eight years.

But the president’s shift has gone well beyond rhetorical praise. Politico reported:

The White House published an executive order on Wednesday vowing to defend Qatar in the event of an attack from another country, a remarkable security guarantee for a single country akin to NATO’s Article 5. The order, which President Donald Trump signed Monday, states that the White House will now consider ‘any armed attack’ on Qatar ‘as a threat to the peace and security of the United States.’

Trump’s new executive order added that the U.S. was prepared to take “all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and the State of Qatar.”

Part of what makes the NATO charter so important is the security guarantee: An attack against any member nation is seen as an attack on every member nation.