Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Blasts heard in Qatari capital Doha as Israel says it strikes Hamas leadership September 9, 2025 / 06:21

Trump offers Qatar, which gave him a fancy plane, a NATO-like security guarantee

Without bothering to go through Congress, the president signed an executive order this week vowing to defend Qatar in the event of a foreign attack.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post