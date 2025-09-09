Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Qatar calls attack in Doha a ‘violation’ of international law September 9, 2025 / 11:53

Israel targets Hamas leadership with missile strike on Qatar

Hamas said later that the strike had killed seven but that the group’s top leaders were not among them.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post