Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seated during a meeting
Then-President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting in New York in 2019.Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images file

Trump mocks Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, calls him ‘the greatest salesman’

Despite assurances from GOP lawmakers, Donald Trump publicly mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, likely pleasing observers in Russia.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

