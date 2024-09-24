Opinion

Trump announces pricey sneaker line to a less-than-receptive crowd February 19, 2024 / 01:21

As elections near, Trump pushes another merchandising opportunity

With six weeks remaining in the election cycle, the oft-bankrupted business mogul keeps careening from one money-making scheme to another, without regard for merit or dignity.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

