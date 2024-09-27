Why Trump’s newest merchandising opportunity is so ridiculous

In February 2016, Sen. Marco Rubio and Donald Trump were rivals for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, and the Florida senator was still desperately trying to convince voters that the former television personality was an untrustworthy “con man.”

It led to an exchange during a televised debate in which Rubio declared, while pointing to the future president, “Here’s the guy that inherited $200 million. If he hadn’t inherited $200 million, you know where he’d be right now? Selling watches in Manhattan.”

More than eight years later, the line is relevant anew. NBC News reported:

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday promoted watches branded with his name, his latest involvement in a series of business endeavors as he simultaneously campaigns for the White House. ‘You’re going to love them. Would make a great Christmas Gift,’ Trump said in a Truth Social post linking to the vendor website.”

In the same video, released with just 40 days remaining before Election Day, the Republican nominee added, in reference to the watch collection, “I love gold. I love diamonds. We all do.”

Here is the Grifter King with his latest scam, watches for $100,000 each. pic.twitter.com/2pD6ZjvMV1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2024

The prices vary, though as NBC News’ report added, “Some of the most expensive watches listed on the website go for $100,000.”

That’s not a typo. We’re talking about watches that sell for six figures.

And it’s that detail that makes Trump’s latest merchandising opportunity more ridiculous than most. On the one hand, the former president occasionally likes to pretend to champion the interests of working families. On the other hand, the Republican filmed a cartoonish video at his glorified country club, boasting about his love of gold and diamonds, while urging people to check out a watch collection — some of which cost far more than the average American’s annual income.

In case this weren’t quite enough, those who follow the link to the merchandising website will find a Frequently Asked Questions section, which lets visitors know, “The images shown are for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the final product.”

The same FAQ lets visitors know, “There are no refunds.”

Some might see all of this and think that some candidates have no choice but to pursue outlandish fundraising gambits during a campaign, especially when their rivals are outpacing them. But this new merchandising opportunity is wholly unrelated to the GOP candidate’s 2024 political operation.