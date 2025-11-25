Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Breaking: James Comey and Letitia James’ cases both dismissed November 24, 2025 / 11:58

The Trump administration can’t stop lying to the courts

Almost a year into the president’s second term, he appears to be crossing a new Rubicon when it comes to the courts.

Nov. 25, 2025, 2:44 PM EST

By

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow is host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Rachel Maddow Show” Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MSNBC. “The Rachel Maddow Show” features Maddow’s take on the biggest stories of the day, political and otherwise, including in-depth analysis and stories no other shows in cable news will cover.

Latest Post