Sen. Jim Justice to pay $5 million in back taxes after Justice Department lawsuit

The West Virginia Republican and coal-mining heir has been scrutinized for years over his companies’ financial troubles.

Sen. Jim Justice.
Sen. Jim Justice. Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.