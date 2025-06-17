‘Illegal’ and ‘void’: Judge reportedly slams Trump administration NIH cuts

One of the latest rebukes from a federal judge against President Donald Trump’s administration came Monday in a case over cuts to the National Institutes of Health. A judge with four decades of experience reportedly deemed certain cuts to NIH grants “illegal” and “void” while forcefully accusing officials of discrimination.

That judge is Ronald Reagan appointee William Young in Massachusetts. He reportedly said that he had never seen a case where discrimination by the government was so “palpable.”

His strong words came in legal challenges to the administration’s bid to cut funding for research related to racial minorities and LGBTQ people. “I would be blind not to call it out. My duty is to call it out,” the judge said of the discrimination he observed. He said he’d issue a written ruling explaining his decision.