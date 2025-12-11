Trump-imposed changes at national parks face swift pushback in Congress, courts

Early on in Donald Trump’s second term, the president signed an executive order directing the Interior Department to start scrutinizing plaques, signs, exhibits and other materials at National Parks. The goal was simple: The White House was on the lookout for “corrosive ideology” that the Republican administration intended to tear down.

As 2025 nears its end, Team Trump is still fiddling with the National Parks in ridiculous ways.

The administration’s Interior Department announced last week that some annual passes to the national parks will feature a picture of Trump alongside an image of George Washington. As MS NOW reported, the agency also announced that entry to national parks will no longer be free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day or Juneteenth, but American visitors will be able to enter the parks without a fee on designated “patriotic” days, including Trump’s birthday.

The former development has already generated a federal lawsuit. The New York Times reported:

An environmental group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging the National Park Service’s plan to emblazon President Trump’s face on some annual passes to national parks starting Jan. 1. The suit, filed in federal court in the District of Columbia by the Center for Biological Diversity, argued that it would violate federal law to put Mr. Trump’s visage on some of the passes, which have traditionally featured photos of scenic landscapes and wildlife.