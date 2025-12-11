Opinion

Senate face-plants on health care as Obamacare premiums are set to skyrocket

Dueling proposals to address expiring Obamacare subsidies both failed in the Senate on Thursday, but lawmakers are hoping there may still be a path toward action.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at the U.S. Capitol.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Dec. 9 at the U.S. Capitol.Heather Diehl / Getty Images
By  Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.