Trump howls as Harris, Dems turn him into the 2024 incumbent

During the Democratic National Convention, Vice President Kamala Harris and her supporters didn’t literally describe Donald Trump as an incumbent, but it was a message the party was eager to convey. Over the weekend, the former president added text to the subtext.

“Kamala and her ‘handlers’ are trying to make it sound like I am the Incumbent President,” the Republican whined early Saturday at 1:15 a.m.

He’s not the only one who’s noticed. TPM’s Josh Marshall summarized:

Harris has made Trump into the incumbent with her as the challenger running on a campaign message to turn the page. Whether this is fair or true or any number of other descriptors you might come up with, there’s little doubt that it is an accurate description of the campaign we are in the midst of. The Trump campaign itself is telling us this, almost in spite of itself.

I can appreciate why this is exasperating to the GOP nominee and his supporters. Harris is, after all, the incumbent vice president. She’s also the candidate offering American voters a breath of fresh air and a “new way forward,” as the Democrat put it in her convention speech.

To a very real degree, Trump brought this on himself, pretending he won the 2020 race, asking that he be described as “Mr. President,” meeting with foreign officials as a matter of course, banishing the word “former” from his title, etc.