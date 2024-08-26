Senate candidate Royce White says suburban women voters are for suckers

In a recent episode of his aptly named podcast, “Please Call Me Crazy,” GOP Senate candidate Royce White went on a chauvinistic rant demeaning women who live in the suburbs, and labeling Republican politicians who seek these women’s votes as “losers” who have a “cucked mentality.”
He doesn’t seem to have gotten the memo that Donald Trump and his campaign are trying — however haplessly — to soften their image with women voters. Or maybe White is outright defying it.
The Minnesota Republican, who’s currently looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, is known for launching bigoted attacks via social media and his podcasts. In July 2023, for example, White told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon that women these days are “too mouthy.”
That remark came up again during a podcast episode released on Thursday, when White doubled down on his “mouthy” remark, claimed Republicans who try to win over suburban women voters are “delusional,” said these Republicans would be better off caucusing with Democrats, and accused these Republicans of “living in a cucked mentality.” (The term “cuck,” in right-wing parlance, is another word for a man perceived as weak — particularly in their interactions with women). It’s worth noting, here, that just last week Trump publicly tried to woo suburban women during a speech that focused on crime. Awkward.
Let’s talk about the paths to victory. It ain’t coming through suburban women — that’s out. Any one of you Republicans out there who thinks suburban women are gonna be the path to victory … I don’t know what to say about you. Just go caucus with the Democrats. We don’t have time to play around with you people. You’re living in a — you’re living in a delusion. You’re living in a cucked mentality.
White said his “too mouthy” comments from last year pale in comparison to the things women are allowed to say about men these days. And then he truly went off the deep end with a chauvinistic rant claiming suburban women can “come along” with the hypermasculine MAGA movement only if they disabuse themselves of what he calls their “strange” psychology. Like many of White’s rants, this one descended into nonsensical schlock invoking geopolitics.