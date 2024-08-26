Opinion

How racism claims play into Trump’s Georgia criminal case appeal

The GOP presidential nominee argues Fulton County DA Fani Willis injected racism into the case and should be removed because of it.

Aug. 26, 2024, 4:00 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

