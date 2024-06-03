The most troubling aspect of Trump’s war on the verdict

Minutes after Donald Trump became the first American president, former or current, to be convicted of a crime, he lumbered slowly down the center aisle of the courtroom to leave Courtroom 1530. And almost as soon as he emerged on the other side of the doors, he began to wage a war on the verdict that has continued virtually nonstop since.

But what’s most problematic about Trump’s post-verdict revenge isn’t its constancy. It’s his blatant, multiple lies about a case that I and dozens of other journalists have tracked for the 14 months since his indictment. From poring over each filing and order to attending the entirety of every trial day, I saw it all — including the verdict.

It’s difficult to choose which of Team Trump’s lies is the most pernicious.

Given that, it’s difficult to choose which of Team Trump’s lies is the most pernicious. Is it the former president’s assertion that the judge improperly blocked his “reliance on the advice of counsel” defense? (Spoiler alert: Trump’s team declined to invoke that defense.)

Is it his insistence that this case could and should have been brought seven years ago, despite his attempt to convince the Supreme Court that the Manhattan district attorney was not even entitled to seek documents from him during his presidency? Maybe it’s his post-verdict portrayal of himself as a “political prisoner”? Or is it his claim that he didn’t know what the charges were — and that the verdict wasn’t required to be unanimous?

To my mind, it’s none of these. Trump’s “big (trial) lie” is that Judge Juan Merchan’s rulings precluded him from testifying or so much as speaking about the case.

Let’s start with the notion that he was prevented from testifying. According to Trump, he desperately wanted to testify, but “the theory is you never testify … because they will get you on something you said slightly wrong.” But of course, lapsed recollections or misconceptions about dates, times or who else was or was not at an event — the sorts of mistakes that prosecution witness David Pecker might have made — are hardly the stuff that perjury charges are made of.