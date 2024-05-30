Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The eyebrow-raising legal theory behind Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump

It’s important to take a minute to digest what the prosecution had to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt.

legal law trial hush money bragg trump
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, former President Donald Trump.Getty Images; AFP – Getty Images
By  Katie S. Phang
Katie S. Phang

Katie S. Phang

Katie S. Phang is the host of "The Katie Phang Show," which airs Saturdays at 12 p.m. ET on MSNBC. She is a legal contributor for NBC News and MSNBC based in Miami. She leverages her significant trial attorney experience to provide analysis and commentary on the latest legal issues.