The fatal error in Biden’s reported strategy on Trump’s conviction

Since a Manhattan jury convicted presidential candidate Donald Trump of 34 felony counts, President Joe Biden and many top Democrats have been muted in their reactions. The lone statement from the president’s campaign Thursday was that “no one is above the law.” The following day, Biden spoke briefly from the White House and declared that “the American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed.” Even as a growing number of Democrats urged Biden to make Trump’s convictions central to the campaign, most of the party’s leaders have stuck to the president’s line of solemn statements about the rule of law.
The Washington Post reports that this “reflected the campaign’s plan to focus only lightly on Trump’s legal troubles in the months to come, as they quickly pivoted to the presumptive Republican nominee’s record and policy proposals.” The New Republic adds that “the Biden campaign has no plans for any paid ads on the verdict.” Semafor reports that “many Democrats close to the White House believe that voters already know who Trump is … and that Biden would be better off focusing on issues that are affecting Americans day in and day out.”
As I read these accounts, I thought back to the motivation behind Biden’s 2020 presidential run. After the 2016 election, according to reporter Edward-Issac Dovere, the former vice president was initially uncommitted. “Then,” writes Dovere, “the Nazis marched through Charlottesville.” A few days later, Biden wrote in The Atlantic that “we are living through a battle for the soul of this nation.”
Biden would make that theme central to his 2020 campaign. Even as Covid-19’s body count rose faster here than in peer nations, he did not make Trump’s catastrophic handling of the crisis his main focus. “If you entrust me with the presidency,” he said in accepting the Democratic nomination, “I will draw on the best of us, not the worst.” He won, just as Democrats had triumphed in 2018 by making a similar case. He returned to this theme in a prime-time speech ahead of the 2022 midterms, before his party defied expectations of a Republican wave.
The events of Jan. 6 proved Biden’s diagnosis correct. The same urgency should apply this year. Thursday’s guilty verdict and most Republicans’ resulting fury at the rule of law affirm that “the battle for the soul of this nation” continues. Other democracies have prosecuted former leaders and emerged the stronger for it. Indeed, Biden’s defense of the justice system Friday — “That’s America. That’s who we are.” — echoed a speech he gave almost exactly four years ago, after Trump criticized Black Lives Matter protesters.
Yet even as this fight is renewed, some Democrats want to pull their punches. In this upside-down world, ducking becomes “rising above the fray.”
Biden himself, admittedly, must show some restraint as head of the executive branch — though the presidential debates in particular will give him ample opportunity to remind voters of Trump’s criminal record. Candidates in red or reddish states — Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, for example — may also have to tailor their words out of necessity.
But most Democrats should have no qualms about going all in on this guilty verdict (or any of the civil judgments against Trump and his businesses). “The defense, protection and preservation of American democracy will remain, as it has been, the central cause of my presidency,” Biden declared earlier this year at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Trump’s attempt to escape legal accountability fits perfectly in that message.
The political case for shying away is thin at best. No matter what Biden or anyone else says, Republicans will still claim Biden orchestrated the charges. But if no one knows how Americans will react to the verdict, then there’s no reason to think persuadable voters already see the verdict as politically motivated. Trump’s rambling press conference Friday proved that his only plan is to overwhelm voters with falsehoods about how the verdict was reached. Letting his lies go unanswered only makes it more likely he will succeed. (The hope that neutral experts could effectively debunk Trump’s lies was one of the earliest casualties of his political career.)