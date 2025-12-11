Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair reacts to Trump’s ‘gold card’ plan to sell U.S. citizenship March 5, 2025 / 07:21

‘Trump Gold Card’ goes on sale, offering visas for $1 million, sparking controversy

With legal fights on the way, those writing seven-figure checks shouldn’t assume their cards are coming soon.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post