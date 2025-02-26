Opinion

Trump’s deportation project falls short of its hype; private ‘army’ presents concerning option February 26, 2025 / 06:04

Trump eyes $5 million ‘gold card’ plan for ‘high-level’ immigrants

In some countries, if you’re willing to write a sizable check, you can become a citizen. The United States is apparently poised to become such a country.

Feb. 26, 2025, 10:48 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

