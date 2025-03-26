Opinion

‘Autocratic breakthrough’: Trump showdown with courts puts U.S. on the brink of abandoning democracy February 11, 2025 / 08:05

With his elections executive order, Trump claims powers he does not have

In a brazen power-grab, the president is trying to assert new authority over federal elections. Court fights appear inevitable.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post