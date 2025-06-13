Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

New Trump order requires proof of citizenship to register to vote – so what exactly does this mean? March 26, 2025 / 02:40

Judge halts Trump’s power grab on federal elections and voter registrations

When the president signed an executive order asserting radical powers over elections, he invited lawsuits. He’s now losing the court fights.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post