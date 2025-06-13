Judge halts Trump’s power grab on federal elections and voter registrations

When Donald Trump signed an executive order in March, asserting radical powers of federal elections, it was widely assumed that the president’s power grab would spark lawsuits he was likely to lose. Those assumptions, unsurprisingly, were correct. CBS News reported:

A federal judge in Massachusetts blocked President Trump’s administration from implementing portions of his executive order that imposed new requirements involving proof of citizenship to register to vote in U.S. elections. U.S. District Judge Denise Casper agreed to grant a preliminary injunction sought by attorneys general from 19 states, who brought their legal challenge to Mr. Trump’s executive order in April and sought to block sections of it.

For those who might benefit from a recap, let’s review how we arrived at this point.

Last year, congressional Republicans tried to advance legislation called the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (or SAVE Act), that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote. The bill did not, however, pass the Senate or become law.

This year, Trump apparently decided that he could just create the policy anyway through presidential fiat. It was an approach rooted in a fundamentally ridiculous governing vision: When Congress fails to pass a bill, presidents can simply implement the law anyway, without legislative approval.

What’s more, Trump’s executive order on this didn’t stop with just new requirements that would force Americans to prove their citizenship when registering to vote. It also imposed a variety of other election “reforms” — touching on everything from mail-in ballot deadlines to election equipment — that NBC News reported “could risk disenfranchising tens of millions of Americans.”

The president did all of this by exercising a legal authority he did not, and does not, have.