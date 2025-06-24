Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘We are all afraid’: Sen. Murkowski says Republicans fear criticizing Trump April 18, 2025 / 07:49

Lisa Murkowski’s commitment to the Trump-era Republican Party appears increasingly shaky

If the Alaska senator does leave the GOP, no one in the party can say they weren’t warned.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post