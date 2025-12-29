Monday’s Mini-Report, 12.29.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The on-again, off-again ceasefire is on again: “Top diplomats from Thailand and Cambodia kicked off two days of talks in China on Sunday as Beijing seeks to strengthen its role in mediating the two countries’ border dispute, a day after they signed a new ceasefire. The ceasefire agreement calls for a halt to weeks of fighting along their contested border that has killed more than 100 people and displaced over half a million in both countries.”

* At the United Nations: “The United States on Monday announced a $2 billion pledge for U.N. humanitarian aid as President Donald Trump’s administration slashes U.S. foreign assistance and warns United Nations agencies to ‘adapt, shrink or die’ in a time of new financial realities. The money is a small fraction of what the U.S. has contributed in the past but reflects what the administration believes is still a generous amount that will maintain America’s status as the world’s largest humanitarian donor.”

* All eyes on Taiwan: “China launched major military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan Monday in what it called a ‘stern warning’ against outside interference in Chinese affairs, as tensions grow with the U.S. and Japan over the security of the island. The drills follow the Trump administration’s mid-December approval of one of the largest packages of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.”

* At Mar-a-Lago: “President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on Monday told reporters after their meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Florida they had a productive discussion. Mr. Trump said reconstruction in Gaza would begin ‘soon’ and declined to rule out future Israeli or American attacks on Iran.”