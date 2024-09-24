Trump isn’t a normal candidate. Media coverage should reflect that.

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 23 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

This weekend, The Washington Post published a story about the “turbulent phase” Donald Trump’s campaign has entered into, with just six weeks to go until the election. The Post describes Trump’s behavior in the campaign as “impulsive” and “impetuous,” noting:

In a single 24-hour span at the end of last month, for example, he amplified a crude joke about Vice President Harris performing a sex act; falsely accused her of staging a coup against President Joe Biden; promoted tributes to the QAnon conspiracy theory; hawked digital trading cards; and became embroiled in a public feud with staff and officials at Arlington National Cemetery.

All in 24 hours! The Post goes on to describe, gently, what they call Trump’s “policy incoherence” at this point in his campaign. To be clear, his policy incoherence is off the charts.

There’s so much interest and appetite in the mainstream media for reporting on Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump as if they’re just normal, competing candidates. But while Harris is scoring the endorsement of 700 retired military and national security officials, Trump is promising that, if he’s president, he’ll find out where California is hiding its huge secret faucet that they use to dump all the rainwater into the ocean.

As Harris calls for an expanded child tax credit, Trump is promising to abolish the Department of the Interior, take away the broadcast licenses of news organizations that criticize him, and put former President Barack Obama in front of a military tribunal.

Republicans in the House just ignored Trump’s demand to shut down the government before the election and they’re going ahead with funding the government against his wishes. That insult and rebuke to the party’s leader would have led the news for days if this was a candidate who attracted normal political coverage.