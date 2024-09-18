Why the American people should pay attention to Trump’s crypto business

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 16 episode of “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

On Monday night, during a livestream on X, Donald Trump unveiled his latest business venture: World Liberty Financial. It’s basically a crypto stock exchange where you can borrow, lend and invest.

Alongside Trump, founders include Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Barron Trump, according to a person briefed by a member of the group’s founding team. Now, it’s not like Trump himself is running this business, the company has a disclaimer noting it’s not owned or managed by the Trumps. It does note, however, that they can get paid.

During the livestream, Trump talked about his sons’ interests in the crypto world, particularly 18-year-old Barron: “He talks about his wallet, he’s got four wallets or something, and I’ll say ‘WHAT is a wallet?’”