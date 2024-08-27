Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Outraged and disgusted’: Trump denigration of Medal of Honor ignites rage among veterans August 16, 2024 / 09:59

Trump calls his former chief of staff a ‘terrible, stupid person’

With 10 weeks remaining before Election Day, Donald Trump is directing some of his harshest criticisms at … his own former White House chief of staff.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post