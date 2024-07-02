Opinion

John Kelly
John Kelly at the White House, on March 20, 2018.Evan Vucci / AP file

Why John Kelly remains one of Trump’s favorite political targets

The fact that Donald Trump is publicly feuding with his own former DHS secretary and chief of staff should probably be a bigger deal in the 2024 campaign.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

