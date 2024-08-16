Trump says civilian Medal of Freedom is ‘much better’ than Medal of Honor

Donald Trump appeared to denigrate service members who were injured or killed in the line of duty once again, as he likened a civilian award to a “better” version of the Medal of Honor at a campaign event on Thursday.

At an event on antisemitism at his Bedminster golf club, the former president and presidential candidate was introduced by Miriam Adelson, a powerful financial force in Republican politics and the widow of the late GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson. As he took the mic, the former president spoke highly of the couple and recalled awarding her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018, an act that sparked criticism at the time that Trump was rewarding a donor for their financial support.

“That’s the highest award you can get as a civilian. It’s the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor, but civilian version,” Trump said, referring to the Medal of Honor, a military award.