Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Needed this vow of support’ from Trump: Will Johnson be re-elected as House Speaker? December 30, 2024 / 06:00

Why Trump backing Speaker Mike Johnson (sort of) matters

Headed into this week's vote, is Mike Johnson relieved to have Donald Trump’s backing? Yes. Will it guarantee the Republican speaker’s success? No.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post