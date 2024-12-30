Opinion

House GOPers push plan to hand Trump their budgetary power

Several House Republicans went on the record to explain how they want to shift control over the federal budget from Congress to the president.

‘Seismic shift’: ProPublica reporter explains what may happen if Trump gets budget power December 1, 2024 / 03:45
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.